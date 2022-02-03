Virginia Tech cruises to 81-66 win over Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech made it back-to-back wins in the ACC, following up the victory at Florida State by beating Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in Blacksburg, 81-66.

The victory moves Tech to 12-10 on the year and 4-7 in the ACC.

The Hokies took an 11-point lead into the break and expanded on it in the second half to cruise to the 15-point win.

Mike Young’s team shot 60 percent from the field in the first half and 40 percent from deep as the Yellow Jackets finished just 40 percent from the field on the night. Tech led by as many as 22 points in the second half, leading for 37 minutes while Georgia Tech held the lead for only eight seconds the entire game.

Keve Aluma had 24 points and seven rebounds, Storm Murphy had his best performance of the season with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Tech managed to win with the duo of Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla combining for just 11 points. The two combined for 47 points against FSU, but others had to step up in this one, and that happened mainly via Murphy and Aluma.

“We had Hunter and Sean step up at Florida State, and oh my gosh, how fun was that to celebrate?” Murphy said after the win. “And then we have a night like this and the next man’s hot.”

Murphy finished with four 3-pointers, saying after the game that Young told him to hit five.

Aluma reached 1,000 career points between Wofford and Virginia Tech, nabbing a mark that he was not able to hit in high school.

Tech finished 17-for-22 from the line.

Next up, Tech goes to Pitt on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a game you can see on ACC Network.

Story by Roger Gonzalez