Virginia Tech Athletics institutes vaccination policy for indoor events

Virginia Tech Athletics will institute a policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of vaccine medical exemption or negative test for indoor events.

This vaccination policy, which goes into effect on Saturday, has been developed in conjunction with Virginia Tech campus officials and Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 task force, as well as guidance from health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This policy has been implemented with the health and well-being of Virginia Tech’s student-athletes, staff, community, and guests being our top priority.

All guests and working personnel ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a vaccine medical exemption or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event. Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events.

Upon entry to an indoor venue, one of the following will be required:

An official, government issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A photo or digital version of an official government issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken

For guests with vaccine medical exemptions, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken

For Virginia Tech students, a valid Hokie Passport

Individuals who cannot provide proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption or a valid negative COVID-19 test according to the conditions outlined above will not be allowed to enter a Tech Athletics indoor event.

These changes will remain in effect until further notice.

