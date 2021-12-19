augusta free press news

Virginia State University alumni help homeless veterans

Published Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 7:55 pm

From Left: George Wilson ’71, Tanyia Jones, Homeless Program Coordinator, Susanne Tribble, HUD-VASH, Darnell Wood ’80 and President, Amanda Saoit, Trust House liaison, Barbara Reynolds, ’77, Jeremy Floyd, HUD-VASH, William Lee, ’74 and former Salem VA Chaplain, Leslie Hindle, Healthcare for Re-entry Social Worker, and Michael Wilson ’71. Photo courtesy Virginia State University.

Members of the Virginia State University Alumni Association Roanoke chapter presented the Salem VA Health Care System Homeless Program a donation of $1,050 for the purchase of items needed by area homeless veterans.

The VSUAA, under the direction of Darnell Wood, president, discussed with Tanyia Jones, Salem VA HCS Homeless Program Coordinator, barriers faced by homeless Veterans such as lack of resources including household items for the newly-housed, and comfort, and warm-weather items to sustain veterans during the winter months.

Rev. Dr. William ‘Bill’ Lee, who retired from the Salem VA as a chaplain, helped lead the donation initiative.