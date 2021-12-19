Virginia State University alumni help homeless veterans

Members of the Virginia State University Alumni Association Roanoke chapter presented the Salem VA Health Care System Homeless Program a donation of $1,050 for the purchase of items needed by area homeless veterans.

The VSUAA, under the direction of Darnell Wood, president, discussed with Tanyia Jones, Salem VA HCS Homeless Program Coordinator, barriers faced by homeless Veterans such as lack of resources including household items for the newly-housed, and comfort, and warm-weather items to sustain veterans during the winter months.

Rev. Dr. William ‘Bill’ Lee, who retired from the Salem VA as a chaplain, helped lead the donation initiative.

