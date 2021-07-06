Virginia State Police names new executive team member

Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle has promoted a Henrico County native to the position of deputy director of the department’s Bureau of Field Operations.

The newly-appointed Maj. Ronald C. Maxey Jr. replaces retiring Maj. Steven L. Chumley on the executive staff. Chumley had served as the BFO deputy director since his appointment on 2018 and has served with Virginia State Police for 35 years.

Prior to his appointment, Maxey was commander of the Safety Division, where he oversaw the Motor Vehicle Inspection Program, Motor Carrier Safety Unit and Intradepartmental Safety Program. He served with the Governor’s Initiative Against Narcotics Trafficking and was a member of the Virginia State Police Special Olympics Committee. He is a member of American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators Law-enforcement Advisory Committee and will continue to serve on several Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance committees.

He will also continue to serve as the VSP legislative liaison to the General Assembly House and Senate transportation committees.

Maxey started his career with Virginia State Police in 1993 after graduating from the academy with the 90th Basic Session. His first assignment as trooper was with the Richmond Division’s Area 8 office in Henrico County and he later moved to the Area 4 office in Mineral.

While in the Mineral office, he was promoted to sergeant, where he had the privilege to supervise and mentor other Troopers and serve as squad leader for the Tactical Field Force. In 2008, he was promoted to first sergeant in the Fairfax Division, leading the Springfield Area 48 Office. He also served as the Fairfax Division Tactical Field Force platoon sergeant.

Maxey then transitioned to the Safety Division as Motor Carrier Safety first sergeant, where he oversaw seven field offices and served on various regulatory committees. In 2010, Maxey was promoted to lieutenant with the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, where he was responsible for the Central Criminal Records Exchange and the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

He then transitioned back to the Safety Division as lieutenant for Motor Carrier Safety. He coordinated all North American Standard Road Inspection training courses for state and local law enforcement. In 2016, he continued his service with the Safety Division as captain and safety officer.

Maxey has a bachelor of science degree from Old Dominion University, and is a graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College at the University of Virginia. He is also a second-generation trooper, as his father graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy’s 45th Basic Session.

With Maxey’s promotion, Lt. Sean L. Stewart was promoted into the position of captain and Safety Division commander. Stewart began his career with state police in 1994 after graduation from the Academy with the 91st Basic Session. Stewart has a bachelor of science degree and a master’s degree from George Mason University. He is also a graduate of the National Criminal Command College at UVA.

Prior to his promotion, Stewart led the Safety Division’s Inspection Section as the lieutenant and assistant safety officer.