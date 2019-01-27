Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Orange County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Jones is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on Route 3 (Germanna Highway) at Route 20 (Constitution Highway).

A 2005 Ford Econoline which was traveling east on Rt. 3 in the right lane when it struck a pedestrian walking north across Rt. 3. The pedestrian was wearing all black and was not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian Brett C. Stannard, 42, of Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, Eric A. Ventura, 36, of Spotsylvania, Va., was not injured in the crash and remained on scene.

No charges have been placed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Fire and Rescue Department, and Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.