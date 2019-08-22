Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Frederick County
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Hausler is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Thursday at 5:11 a.m. on Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) at 1 tenth of a mile north of Route 785 (Long Croft Road).
A 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling north on Rt. 522 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway right and struck a guardrail before coming to rest.
The driver of the GMC, Jason H. Fletcher, 39, of Stephens City, Va., was transported to Winchester Medical Center. Fletcher later succumbed to his injuries. Fletcher was not wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
