Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Clarke County

Published Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, 12:02 am

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Hausler is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County on Monday at 9:32 a.m. on Route 7.

A 2000 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling west on Rt. 7, when a male pedestrian suddenly walked into the westbound travel lanes. The tractor trailer was unable to avoid striking the man. The tractor trailer immediately stopped at the scene and its driver, a 55-year-old Gore, Virginia man, was not injured.

The pedestrian, Kevin L. Talley, 52, of Berryville, Virginia, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been placed.

Virginia State Police were assisted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Emergency Services, and VDOT.