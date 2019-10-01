Virginia State Police investigating crash in Shenandoah County

Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, 7:42 pm

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C. Cline is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist in Shenandoah County.

The crash occurred Tuesday at 6:49 a.m. on Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) at 50 feet north of Route 650 (Tea Berry Lane).

A bicyclist was riding north in the far right lane of Route 11 when the rider was struck from behind by the side mirror of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus. The bus was also traveling north on Route 11 when it passed the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a 16-year-old male of Fort Valley, Va., was knocked from his bike. He was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was dressed in dark clothing.

The driver of the school bus, a 76-year-old female of Woodstock, Va., was not injured in the crash. The driver was wearing a seat-belt.

There were no children present on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.