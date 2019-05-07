Virginia State Police, DMV partner for commercial vehicle safety on Interstate 81

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles partnered last week for a special safety enforcement initiative focusing on commercial vehicle traffic on Interstate 81.

On April 24, 2019, DMV Motor Carrier Services along with the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team and Area 13 troopers conducted the joint safety initiative from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Participation in this safety operation involved I-81 patrols and inspections being conducted at the Motor Carrier Service Center at the 304 mile marker on I-81 in Stephens City.

The safety initiative resulted in 37 commercial vehicles and 5 drivers being placed out of service. Combined, state police and DMV Size and Weight Compliance Agents issued 161 warnings and 37 summonses. Of those summonses, 27 were for equipment violations and four were for violations of commercial driver’s license requirements. Equipment violations ranged from defective brakes, lighting to missing equipment, and registration. Twenty-four commercial vehicles were cited for being overweight.

