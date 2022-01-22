Virginia State Parks online reservation system to undergo transition period

Published Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, 6:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia State Parks will transition to a new online reservation system on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 a.m. Prior to the launch of the new site, online reservations for campgrounds, cabins and picnic shelters will be unavailable from Jan. 24-26.

Existing reservations will remain intact within the new system and will be migrated over during the transition period. Customer loyalty points will be converted and loaded into the reservation database.

Visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state- parks/reservations for additional details about the new reservation system and for the most current status updates during the transition period.