Virginia Secretary of Education to attend new citizen ceremony at Frontier Culture Museum

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ceremony will take place at the Cochran Pavilion at the Frontier Culture Museum, in Staunton on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

This will mark the 19th annual ceremony at the Frontier Culture Museum.

The ceremony is an actual session of the federal court; the Frontier Culture Museum is the host venue, and will be presided over by Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe.

State Sen. Emmett Hanger will be in attendance, and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni will give the keynote speech.

Approximately 80 new Americans will be sworn in as citizens of the United States. In addition, the Stonewall Brigade Band of Staunton will perform prior to the ceremony, and the Fishburne Military School will present the Nations Colors. Over 350 students from area schools will attend the ceremony by invitation.

The Daughters of the American Revolution provide special gifts to the new citizens. At the conclusion of the ceremony lunch will be provided to the new citizens, courtesy of the Elks Lodge 351, Staunton. Voter registration will be available for all new citizens as well as all others who may wish to register.

The ceremony is open to the general public as a standing room only event: seating is limited to new citizens and their families.

