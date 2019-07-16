Virginia Quilt Museum hosts four new showcases for viewing.

The Virginia Quilt Museum will be opening four new exhibits to the public on July 23.

“We are very excited to unveil our new pieces of art,” says, Susan Farmer, the Executive Director of the Virginia Quilt Museum, “The quilts in the Inspired by Elvis exhibit come from artists all over the world, while the other exhibits come from our talented neighbors to the West.”

The museum is featuring art on every floor of its building.

The Inspired by Elvis! exhibit includes 96 works from artists around the globe that celebrate Elvis Presley’s life.

From the Hills and Hollers of West Virginia: An Exhibit by Members of West Virginia Quilters, Inc. celebrates the history and culture of West Virginia.

Shenandoah Stars showcases the talents and award-winning work from right here in the valley.

The museum will also be showcasing quilts from its own collection in Treasures from the Vault.

“The pieces we will be displaying from our permanent collection will complement the West Virginia exhibit by exploring the founding and statehood of West Virginia.,” says Farmer.

The Virginia Quilt Museum is the Official Quilt Museum of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1995, the museum’s mission is “celebrating and nurturing Virginia’s quilting heritage.”

The museum includes three floors of exhibits that are rotated regularly.

The museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm.

The museum is located at 301 S. Main St. Harrisonburg.

Guided group tours can be scheduled in advance on request.

For more information about the Virginia Quilt Museum visit www.vaquiltmuseum.org.

