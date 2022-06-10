Virginia Museum of History & Culture reopens after a $30 million renovation

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has reopened after a landmark reimagining of the Richmond-based institution.

Through its collection of more than 9 million objects, renowned research library, galleries and public programs, VMHC shares the story of Virginia and the United States.

On opening weekend, more than 4,000 visitors experienced a renewed, innovative and welcoming museum experience after the most extensive and transformative renovation in the institution’s nearly 200-year history.

Designed to engage, inform and inspire, the renovated museum looks to open minds young and old, offer different perspectives and make connections between yesterday and today by presenting history through a fresh and accessible lens.

Exhibitions on view now include:

Our Commonwealth: A marquee long-term exhibition, is the centerpiece of the museum’s new offerings. It provides an in-depth, multi-sensory exploration through the five major regions of Virginia, featuring stories and artifacts from partner organizations and cultural institutions throughout the state.

American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith: A Smithsonian-organized exhibit that dynamically brings the great American experiment of democracy to life

Treasures of Virginia: Featuring objects associated with Virginians who, through extraordinary leadership and creativity, have worked to shape the future of both our state and our nation

Commonwealth Explorers: A new interactive learning space for the museum's youngest guests

History Matters: An introductory exhibition that speaks to the ways history connects us all

The new orientation theatre is screening “Imagine Virginia,” a 17-minute film highlighting moments and scenes in Virginia history.

The VMHC is owned and operated by the Virginia Historical Society – a private, non-profit organization established in 1831.

For more information, visit VirginiaHistory.org

