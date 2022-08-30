Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces inaugural Virginia Distilled festival
In celebration of Virginia Spirits Month, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host its first ever Virginia Distilled festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will feature a sampling of spirits produced by distillers from around the Commonwealth.
Food trucks and live music will be on hand for guest to enjoy as they learn about the variety of liquors produced across the state from distillery experts.
Guests will also have after-hour access to museum galleries including Cheers, Virginia!, the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling, and fermenting in Virginia.
Featured distillers include:
- Reservoir Distillery – Richmond
- Virginia Distillery Co. – Lovingston
- Virago Spirits – Richmond
- Smith Bowman – Fredericksburg
- Catoctin Creek – Purcellville
- Waterbird Spirits — Charlottesville
Food trucks include:
- La Bete
- Ato’s Sisig
Virginia Distilled is the second in a series of events throughout the fall to celebrate the history of alcohol in the Commonwealth.
Virginia Vines is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will focus on the vineyards that have made Virginia an internationally recognized and awarded region for winemaking.
The exhibition, Cheers, Virginia! runs through Jan. 29, 2023.
The festival will be held at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.
Early bird tickets are on sale now through Sept. 3.
For more information about Virginia Distilled or to purchase tickets, visit VirginiaHistory.org/events