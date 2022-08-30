Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces inaugural Virginia Distilled festival

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

virginia distilled festivalIn celebration of Virginia Spirits Month, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host its first ever Virginia Distilled festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature a sampling of spirits produced by distillers from around the Commonwealth.

Food trucks and live music will be on hand for guest to enjoy as they learn about the variety of liquors produced across the state from distillery experts.

Guests will also have after-hour access to museum galleries including Cheers, Virginia!, the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling, and fermenting in Virginia.

Featured distillers include:

  • Reservoir Distillery – Richmond
  • Virginia Distillery Co. – Lovingston
  • Virago Spirits – Richmond
  • Smith Bowman – Fredericksburg
  • Catoctin Creek – Purcellville
  • Waterbird Spirits — Charlottesville

Food trucks include:

  • La Bete
  • Ato’s Sisig

Virginia Distilled is the second in a series of events throughout the fall to celebrate the history of alcohol in the Commonwealth.

Virginia Vines is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will focus on the vineyards that have made Virginia an internationally recognized and awarded region for winemaking.

The exhibition, Cheers, Virginia! runs through Jan. 29, 2023.

The festival will be held at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

Early bird tickets are on sale now through Sept. 3.

For more information about Virginia Distilled or to purchase tickets, visit VirginiaHistory.org/events

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.