Virginia marks Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month

Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 6:57 am

Virginia has been marking Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, which is observed each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam hosted a reception at the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Tuesday to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month with Hispanic and Latino community members from across the Commonwealth.

“This Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, Pam and I encourage all Virginians to join us in celebrating the important contributions of our Hispanic and Latino communities in building a stronger, more successful, and more united Virginia,” Gov. Northam said.

“Virginia is proud to be home to nearly 800,000 Virginians of Latino and Hispanic descent, and we honor the integral role of Hispanic and Latino men and women in shaping nearly every part of our economy and our society—from business, the arts and education, to agriculture, science, government, and our military.

“As your governor, I am reminded every day that our diversity is our strength—we must continue to join together to build a more welcoming and inclusive Commonwealth that works for every Virginian, no matter who you are or where you’re from.”

Northam issued a proclamation to honor Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Read the full proclamation here.