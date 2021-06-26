Virginia Land Conservation Foundation opens $7.5 million grant round

Published Saturday, Jun. 26, 2021, 6:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for $7.5 million in land conservation grants.

State agencies, localities and nonprofit conservation entities are eligible to apply. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Potential applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on June 30 from 10 a.m. until noon. Details about the workshop, the grant manual and the application are posted at www.dcr.virginia.gov/virginia-land-conservation-foundation/.

The VLCF provides 50-50 matching grants to support conservation in the following categories: farmland preservation, forestland preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

The grant-making process incorporates ConserveVirginia, the commonwealth’s innovative land conservation strategy based on “smart map” technology and 21 different mapped inputs.

VLCF board members are appointed by the Governor, the Senate Committee on Rules and the Speaker of the House of Delegates. The board includes the Secretary of Natural Resources, who serves as chair, and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Earlier this month, the board approved $4.8 million in grants for 22 land conservation projects around the state.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation provides administrative support to the VLCF.