Virginia is for Space Lovers to mark Apollo moon landing
Virginia Tourism Corporation is participating in the Apollo 50th Moon Landing commemoration with a Virginia is for Space Lovers initiative encouraging visitors from all over the world to visit the commonwealth’s space-related exhibits, programs and events.
At virginia.org/space, travelers can explore Virginia’s dark sky sites, science museums, and eco-tourism opportunities. Virginia hosts a variety of space-related attractions, including the dark sky astronomy program at Primland Resort or the full moon kayak tours with Burnham Guides on the Eastern Shore.
Astronomy programs are also available at sites such as Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, the Virginia Air & Space Center in Hampton, the National Air & Space Center in Chantilly, NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton and the Wallops Flight Facility in Chincoteague, as well as other regional museums, planetariums, and state parks.
Additional events and attractions on the Virginia is for Space Lovers page include:
- 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Celebration at the Virginia Living Museum
- Air Power Park’s Apollo Celebration
- Apollo 11 Moon Landing Anniversary Celebration at Radford University Planetarium
- Apollo 11: The 50th Anniversary of the First Moon Landing at the Mariners’ Museum
- Astronomy Summer Series at NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center
- Chesapeake Planetarium presents “Summer Stars”
- Dark Star Park Day
- Night Sky Festival in Shenandoah National Park
- Virginia Space Flight Adventure Camp at Virginia Space Flight Academy
- Exploration Station at NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center
- Full Moon Hike at Natural Tunnel State Park
- Full Moon Paddle at Chickahominy Riverfront Park
- Science After Dark at the Science Museum of Virginia
- Star Gazing/Laser Show Nights at the Virginia Living Museum
- Wine Under the Stars at Star in the Valley Estate Winery
Virginia played an important role in the research and development of technology for the Apollo Moon missions and is playing an important role in research and development for the upcoming Artemis Moon mission slated for 2024.
2019 also marks the 50th anniversary of the Virginia is for Lovers slogan and VTC is celebrating 50 Years of Love across the state, with special lovers lagers at breweries and lovers blends at wineries, 1969 inspired meals and prices at restaurants, special 50 Years of Love events, 1969-themed contests, giveaways, and more.
For more information on Virginia is for Space Lovers, visit virginia.org/space.
