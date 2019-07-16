Virginia is for Space Lovers to mark Apollo moon landing

Virginia Tourism Corporation is participating in the Apollo 50th Moon Landing commemoration with a Virginia is for Space Lovers initiative encouraging visitors from all over the world to visit the commonwealth’s space-related exhibits, programs and events.

At virginia.org/space, travelers can explore Virginia’s dark sky sites, science museums, and eco-tourism opportunities. Virginia hosts a variety of space-related attractions, including the dark sky astronomy program at Primland Resort or the full moon kayak tours with Burnham Guides on the Eastern Shore.

Astronomy programs are also available at sites such as Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, the Virginia Air & Space Center in Hampton, the National Air & Space Center in Chantilly, NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton and the Wallops Flight Facility in Chincoteague, as well as other regional museums, planetariums, and state parks.

Additional events and attractions on the Virginia is for Space Lovers page include:

Virginia played an important role in the research and development of technology for the Apollo Moon missions and is playing an important role in research and development for the upcoming Artemis Moon mission slated for 2024.

2019 also marks the 50th anniversary of the Virginia is for Lovers slogan and VTC is celebrating 50 Years of Love across the state, with special lovers lagers at breweries and lovers blends at wineries, 1969 inspired meals and prices at restaurants, special 50 Years of Love events, 1969-themed contests, giveaways, and more.

For more information on Virginia is for Space Lovers, visit virginia.org/space.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google