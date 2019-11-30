 

Virginia Health Information publishes 2019 Industry Report

Published Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 8:55 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

healthcare

Photo Credit: Peshkova

Virginia Health Information has published its 2019 Industry Report detailing the efficiency and productivity of hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and nursing homes licensed in Virginia.

Included in the Industry Report is data on charity care, staffing levels, profit margins and more than a dozen other utilization and efficiency indicators across five performance categories: charges, costs, productivity and utilization, financial viability and community support.

Published every year, the report gives consumers and purchasers access to information about the efficiency, costs and performance of facilities’ services.

Michael Lundberg, VHI’s Executive Director notes that “the Industry Report includes information on how often hospitals treat 39 different medical and surgical Service Lines” – included are orthopedic, obstetric, transplant, psychiatric, cancer care, open heart surgery and over 30 other categories detailing each hospital’s entire book of business.

This year’s hospitals below as the top five overall most efficient and productive:
Interesting points from this year’s Industry Report include:

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.




augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news