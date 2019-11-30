Virginia Health Information publishes 2019 Industry Report

Published Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 8:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Health Information has published its 2019 Industry Report detailing the efficiency and productivity of hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and nursing homes licensed in Virginia.

Included in the Industry Report is data on charity care, staffing levels, profit margins and more than a dozen other utilization and efficiency indicators across five performance categories: charges, costs, productivity and utilization, financial viability and community support.

Published every year, the report gives consumers and purchasers access to information about the efficiency, costs and performance of facilities’ services.

Michael Lundberg, VHI’s Executive Director notes that “the Industry Report includes information on how often hospitals treat 39 different medical and surgical Service Lines” – included are orthopedic, obstetric, transplant, psychiatric, cancer care, open heart surgery and over 30 other categories detailing each hospital’s entire book of business.

This year’s hospitals below as the top five overall most efficient and productive:

Interesting points from this year’s Industry Report include:

Total amount of charity care in Virginia increased approximately 14% from 2017 – 2018

1/3 of acute hospitals in the Southwestern region of Virginia are now in the Top 25% for Indicator #17 (charity care, bad debt and taxes)

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital have all consistently been ranked in the Top 25% (for Indicator #17) since 2008

Related