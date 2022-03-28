Virginia gas prices up in the past week: Prices holding steady nationally

Gas prices in Virginia have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.13 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

Prices in Virginia are 69.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.39 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23 a gallon today. The national average is up 62.4 cents a gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Analysis

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

March 28, 2021: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

March 28, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 28, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

March 28, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

March 28, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 28, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 28, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 28, 2014: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 28, 2013: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

March 28, 2012: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $4.04/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.10/g.

Richmond- $4.09/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.03/g.

West Virginia- $4.06/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.08/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.

