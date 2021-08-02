Virginia gas prices hold steady over past week

Virginia gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.98/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

Gas prices in Virginia are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Analysis

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

August 2, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 2, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

August 2, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 2, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 2, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

August 2, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 2, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

August 2, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 2, 2012: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 2, 2011: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.90/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.89/g.

Richmond- $2.96/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.96/g.

West Virginia- $3.01/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.