Virginia gas prices down this week: GasBuddy

Virginia gas prices have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With oil prices sagging lately, the door has been opened for a notable decline in U.S. gasoline prices, and that’s exact what has happened, with more declines likely coming ahead of us before the fun is over,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The Midwest has been the largest beneficiary of seasonal effects thus far with prices in several areas there declining upwards of 10-15 cents per gallon. The rest of the country will follow lower for the time being as demand for gasoline remains abysmal and the fuel being produced today will have to eventually be purged from the system over the next few months as refiners begin the transition to summer gasoline.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.05/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.14/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.05/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.14/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.74/g, a difference of $3.85/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

January 19, 2019: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 19, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 19, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

January 19, 2016: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.88/g)

January 19, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

January 19, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 19, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 19, 2012: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

January 19, 2011: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

January 19, 2010: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.37/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.41/g.

Richmond- $2.26/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.28/g.

West Virginia- $2.53/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

