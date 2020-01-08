Virginia Football: Another honor for Joe Reed

Virginia senior Joe Reed has been named the recipient of the 2019 Jet Award, presented to the nation’s top return specialist.

Reed led FBS in 2019 with a kick-return average of 32.2 yards per return, with two kick returns for touchdowns.

The award, dating back to 2011, is named in honor of 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers, a 2000 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Reed finished his Virginia career as the program’s all-time leader in kick return yards (3,042), kickoff returns (106), kick returns for touchdowns (five) and longest return (100 yards, tied for first). He is the only player in FBS history with 3,000-plus career kick return yards and a career return average of 28-plus yards. He is tied for ninth on the NCAA all-time list with five kickoff returns for scores and his total return yards (3,042) also ranks ninth all-time.

Reed will receive the award March 25 at the Jet Award Gala in Omaha, Neb. The award banquet benefits the Jet Award Foundation and Trust raising money for scholarships for underprivileged high school graduates to attend Omaha’s Metropolitan Community College to pursue associates degrees.

