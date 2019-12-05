Virginia expands Imported Fire Ant Quarantine

Virginia’s Imported Fire Ant Quarantine has been expanded to include the counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Isle of Wight, Mecklenburg and Southampton and the independent cities of Emporia and Franklin.

Expansion of the quarantine, announced today by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, became necessary after survey data indicated that imported fire ant populations were widespread in these localities.

The imported fire ant is not native to the United States and is known for its aggressive behavior and ferocious sting. Once established, the imported fire ant has the potential to spread to uninfested areas, either through natural means or through the movement of infested articles (artificial spread).

Under the terms of the quarantine, articles that are capable of transporting the imported fire ant (regulated articles) are prohibited from moving out of the quarantined area unless certified as free of imported fire ant. Regulated articles include, but are not limited to:

Any life stage of imported fire ant

Soil, except soil shipped in original containers after commercial preparation

Plants with roots with soil attached and rhizomes with soil attached

Grass sod

Used soil-moving equipment unless free of all non-compacted soil

Used farm equipment, unless free of all non-compacted soil

Hay and straw stored in direct contact with the ground

Honey bee hives stored in direct contact with the ground

Logs and pulpwood with soil attached

Individuals who plan to move regulated articles out of the quarantined area should contact VDACS’ Office of Plant Industry Services to determine options for certifying regulated articles as free of imported fire ants.

With the recent expansion, Virginia’s Imported Fire Ant Quarantine now includes the counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Isle of Wight, James City, Mecklenburg, Southampton, and York and the independent cities of Chesapeake, Emporia, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg.

For additional information regarding the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine, visit the VDACS website at vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-fire-ant-suppressioneand-eradication.shtml or contact VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services at 804.786.3515.

