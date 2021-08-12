Virginia DEQ responds to complaints with MVP project on Bent Mountain

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said today it has received numerous complaints regarding recent drilling and blasting activities being conducted on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in the Bent Mountain area.

DEQ staff have been on site in the area since Monday, observing the blasting areas. At this time, DEQ inspectors have not observed evidence of non-compliance and have not observed any impacts to shallow groundwater or drinking wells in the area.

DEQ reiterates the potential for any impact as a result of blasting to shallow groundwater or water supplies is very low. If any cases of non-compliance are observed, MVP will be held accountable and appropriate action will be taken to remedy the situation.

“DEQ takes all complaints seriously, we are responding and will continue to actively investigate this matter,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “Our inspectors have been on scene and have looked into citizens’ concerns. If we find evidence related to these complaints and any related water supply impacts, we will absolutely take every step necessary to prevent harm to the aquifer.”