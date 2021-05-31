Virginia Department of Forestry launches new website

Published Monday, May. 31, 2021, 1:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Forestry has launched an improved agency website, which includes new and updated content to serve the forestry community.

The new site serves as the go-to resource about forestry in Virginia for landowners, land managers, and forest industry professionals.

The new website can be viewed here: dof.virginia.gov

There are several new features that were thoughtfully designed to make it easier for Virginians to locate professionals to assist them with forest management and tree care. The “Find a Forester” tool helps users find the VDOF forestry staff that serve their county. Landowners can use the service provider directories to locate professionals that operate in their region.

The comprehensive Resource Library consolidates a vast collection of brochures, topic sheets, informative materials, and more for easy access. Users can stay up-to-date on Forestry News with regularly posted stories, announcements, and events.

Related

Comments