Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services to meet Dec. 12
The Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services will meet on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Richmond. The meeting will take place in the Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E. Broad Street, West Reading Room.
Tentative agenda
- Approval of the minutes of the July 23, 2019 meeting
- Board member reports
- Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) report, Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh
- Update on Farmer Stress Task Force – Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, Commissioner, Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- Final Stage – 2 VAC 5-317 (Regulations for the Enforcement of the Noxious Weeds Law) – David Gianino, Program Manager, Office of Plant Industry Services
- Final Stage – 2 VAC 5-320 (Regulations for the Enforcement of the Endangered Plant and Insect Species Act) – Keith Tignor, Endangered Species Coordinator, Office of Plant Industry Services
- Final Exempt Action to Amend 2 VAC 5-600 (Regulations Pertaining to Food for Human Consumption) – Ryan Davis, Program Manager, Office of Dairy and Foods
- Final Exempt Action to Amend 2 VAC 5-490 (Regulations Governing Grade “A” Milk) – Ryan Davis, Program Manager, Office of Dairy and Foods
- Proposed Fast-Track Action to Amend 2 VAC 5-501 (Regulations Governing the Cooling, Storing, Sampling and Transporting of Milk) – Ryan Davis, Program Manager, Office of Dairy and Foods
- Updating Virginia Livestock and Poultry Law and Related Regulations Civil Penalty Matrix – Dr. Carolynn Bissett, Program Manager, Office of Veterinary Services
- Updating Office of Animal Care and Emergency Response Civil Penalty Matrix – Dr. Carolynn Bissett, Program Manager, Office of Veterinary Services
- Board Notification of Expanded Fire Ant Quarantine (2 VAC 5-315) – David Gianino, Program Manager, Office of Plant Industry Services
- Pesticide Control Fund Update – Larry Nichols, Director, Division of Consumer Protection
- Request for Authorization to Release Records Required to be Held in Confidence by Va. Code § 3.2-103(4) – Liza Fleeson Trossbach, Program Manager, Office of Pesticide Services; and Erin Williams, Senior Policy Analyst, Office of Policy, Planning, and Research
- New Business
- Future Board Meetings
- Public Comment Period
- Adjournment
