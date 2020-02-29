Virginia Baseball: Solid pitching, big eighth lift ‘Hoos past Dartmouth

Mike Vasil pitched six strong innings, and a six-run eighth provided the cushion for Virginia in a 12-4 win over Dartmouth on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

Vasil (2-0, 2.25 ERA) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings of work, striking out three and walking four.

He left with a 5-2 lead, but Dartmouth would get to 5-4 in the seventh when left fielder James House hit a two-run homer off freshman reliever Jayson Hoopes.

Zack Gelof, who opened the scoring with a first-inning inside-the-park homer, scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to add an important insurance run for Virginia, and then the floodgates opened in the eighth.

The big blow in the big inning came on two-out, bases-clearing triple from Chris Newell, who had three hits on the day.

Chris Hlinka and Jimmy Sullivan hit back-to-back homers in the fourth for the ‘Hoos (8-3), winners of seven of their last eight.

Andrew Abbott struck out three in an inning and a third of scoreless relief, extending his streak of scoreless relief outings in 2020 to five games, in which he has pitched 8.2 innings, with 19 strikeouts and just one hit by the opposition, and an opponent batting average of .037.

Stephen Schoch struck out three in the ninth to close things out. Schoch has struck out 17 in seven relief outings in 2020.

The two teams close out the weekend set on Sunday.

Story by Chris Graham

