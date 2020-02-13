Virginia Baseball opens 2020 season with Oklahoma this weekend

Published Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, 10:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Fourteen straight seasons in the NCAA Tournament, four College World Series appearances, a national championship, then two straight seasons on the outside looking in.

Virginia Baseball looks to get things back on track in 2020 beginning this weekend at Blue Wahoo Stadium.

The ‘Hoos open 2020 with a three-game series against Oklahoma in Pensacola, Fla.

Blue Wahoo Stadium is the home of the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

If you can’t make the trip, you might have a hard time tuning in. The series is only available on CST and Yurview, channels on the Cox Communications cable lineup.

Radio broadcasts are available on WINA-1070AM and at VirginiaSports.com.

Game Info/Pitching Matchups

Friday, Feb. 14 – 7 p.m.

Oklahoma: RHP Cade Cavalli (5-3, 3.28 ERA, 60.1 IP, 35 BB, 59 K)

Virginia RHP Griff McGarry (3-5,4.56 ERA, 53.1 IP, 54 BB, 64 K)

Saturday, Feb. 15 – 5 p.m.

Oklahoma: LHP Levi Prater (7-4, 3.26 ERA, 80 IP, 43 BB, 97 K)

Virginia: RHP Chesdin Harrington (5-1, 3.49 ERA, 59.1 IP, 16 BB, 64 K)

Sunday, Feb. 16 – Noon

Oklahoma: RHP Dane Acker (n/a)

Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (2-6, 5.93 ERA, 57.2 IP, 22 BB, 40 K)

Season Outlook

Virginia was left out of the USA Today preseason poll for the third straight season, and was forecast to finish fifth in the seven-team ACC Coastal in 2020.

The hope for improvement relies on experience on the mound. Virginia returns 380 innings from its pitching staff from 2019. The 2019 group had just 177 innings from the previous season, and it was clear from the results.

The ‘Hoos ranked just 10th in the ACC in team ERA (4.68) in 2019, but the guys who did the heavy lifting are back for 2020.

All three weekend starters – McGarry, Harrington and Vasil – return, as does junior left-handed closer Andrew Abbott (2-3, 3.89 ERA, 3 SV, 44 IP, 25 BB, 59 K).

The everyday lineup brings back sophomore second baseman Nic Kent (.337/.417/.455 slash, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 17 SB), junior catcher Brendan Rivoli (.320/.386/.466 slash, 5 HR, 42 RBI) and sophomore third baseman Zack Gelof (.313/.377/.396 slash, 2 HR, 32 RBI, 16 SB), but otherwise, a lot of uncertainty.

Only two other returnees got more than 100 at bats in 2019 – senior backup catcher Logan Michaels (.311/.380/.341 slash, 0 HR, 20 RBI) and junior utility infielder Alex Tappen (.228/.303/.339 slash, 3 HR, 23 RBI).

The offense returns just 14 homers from a lineup that produced an ACC-low 28 in 2019, and though the Cavaliers were second in the conference in hitting (.292), the group was just 10th in on-base percentage (.376), 12th in slugging (.401) and ninth in runs per game (6.41).

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”