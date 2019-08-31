Virginia ABC stores open until 6 p.m. on Labor Day

All Virginia ABC stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. Stores will observe normal hours during the weekend preceding the holiday.

A searchable list of the 381 Virginia ABC stores – including inventory information for each store – can be found on the authority website (www.abc.virginia.gov).

Virginia ABC encourages those consuming alcoholic beverages to enjoy spirits responsibly and never drink and drive.

