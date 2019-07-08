Virginia ABC awards grants for alcohol education, prevention

Ten community organizations across the state were recently awarded more than $69,000 in Virginia ABC Education and Prevention grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking in their communities.

Award recipients proposed creative plans, such as media campaigns, social media marketing, community meetings and school programs to help improve awareness, education and prevention of alcohol misuse in their communities.

“These programs share our mission to promote healthy decisions by preventing underage and high-risk drinking,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We look forward to supporting their efforts over the next year.”

The following organizations were awarded funds for the 2019-2020 grant cycle:

Dickenson County Community Partners Coalition for Prevention ($3,193)

Piedmont Community Services ($5,000)

City of Portsmouth, Police Department ($3,506)

Freedom Support Center ($8,200)

Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Alexandria ($10,000)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving- Virginia Office ($9,637)

Radford Youth Adult Partnership ($4,900)

Hanover Cares ($10,000)

Giles Youth Adult Partnership ($4,650)

Edu-Futuro ($10,000)

For more information about ABC’s Education & Prevention Grant program, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/education.

