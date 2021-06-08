VHSL announces Wells Fargo Cup for Academics winners

Four familiar faces and two first-timers lead the way in the 2020-21 Wells Fargo Cup race for yearlong academic activities success.

Claiming Cups for the first time were Eastside in Class 1 and Grafton in Class 4. In Class 2, Central (Wise) won for the fourth time, while in Class 3 Charlottesville won for the fifth time and first since 2009.

In Class 5, Thomas Jefferson S&T won its fifth Cup since 2013, and in Class 6, James Robinson won for the second-straight time.

The highlights:

Class 1: Eastside totaled 100 points followed by Galileo Magnet with 85.

Class 2: Central (Wise) scored 100 points with Radford in second with 90 points.

Class 3: Charlottesville claimed the Cup scoring 145 points, followed by Independence for second with 115 points.

Class 4: Grafton ran away with the competition with 170 points followed by Dinwiddie in second with 105 points.

Class 5: Thomas Jefferson S&T also stood alone with 200 points followed by Clover Hill with 105.

Class 6: James Robinson edged out runner-up Massaponax, 205 points to 180 points.

First awarded in 1990, the Wells Fargo Cup represents 32 academic seasons of excellence, with six Cups awarded for academic activities and athletics in each of the VHSL’s six enrollment classifications.

A point system, based on overall performance in VHSL state championship competitions, determines the winners. In addition, schools earn academic activity points for outstanding participation in magazine, newsmagazine, newspaper, online news, yearbook, broadcasting, theatre, scholastic bowl, forensics, debate, creative writing, and film festival.

