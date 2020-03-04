VHHA unveils coronavirus website with resource guide, videos, more

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association and the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program have established a coronavirus resource web page.

The page, which can be accessed online here, features Virginia-specific information, video content, informational links, and a frequently asked question guide about preparations and precautions happening in the Commonwealth.

Virginia hospitals and health systems are actively engaged with state, federal, and local partners to prepare for the potential arrival and spread of the disease in the Commonwealth.

VHHA helps coordinate that work through VHEMP, which was created in 2002 through a partnership between VHHA and the Virginia Department of Health. The program supports efforts by the Commonwealth’s health care delivery system to prepare, respond to, and recover from natural and manmade disasters.

The program consists of six regional health care coalitions designed to foster collaborative planning efforts between health care facilities, first responders, and community partners at the local and regional level. These collaborative efforts aim to identify and address gaps in the health care system’s ability to effectively respond to serious emergency situations and disasters.

Each health care coalition operates a Regional Healthcare Coordination Center (RHCC), a 24/7 operations center designed to be the coordination and communication hub for health care and community partners during a disaster.

