VEA endorses Mark Herring for re-election as attorney general

VEA Fund for Children and Public Education has endorsed Mark Herring for attorney general in Virginia’s 2021 general election.

“Del. Ayala and Attorney General Herring are the best team to join Terry McAuliffe, our previously-recommended candidate for governor, in leading our state,” said VEA President James J. Fedderman, who serves as chair of the Fund. “Together, they’ll form the team that our students and public schools need to move ahead as we come out of the COVID pandemic.”

“I’m proud to have the support of VEA by my side as we continue to work together to make Virginia a more equitable place for educators and their families,” Herring said. “I come from a family of educators and I know it requires strong leadership to not only build on what we’ve been able to achieve but give them the support they need. Having a strong foundation for our teachers builds a stronger Commonwealth. I hope all of us who care about the safety and success of our students—school boards, teachers and parents—can continue working together to make our schools safe and welcoming places for our young people to learn.”

See full VEA endorsement here.