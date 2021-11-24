VDOT working to make Thanksgiving travel weekend safe

VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, until noon on Monday, Nov. 29.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Travel-trends map

Based on historical data, VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.

While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists plan travel around when roads have historically been busiest.

Based on the traffic data, the busiest travel day is on Tuesday with heavy congestion between noon and 8 p.m. and moderate congestion throughout the day. Heavy congestion is also expected on Wednesday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with moderate congestion during the shoulder hours. Saturday shows moderate congestion between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Northern Virginia

All HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV Restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted on Thursday, Nov. 25. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, visit www.64expresslanes.org.

Stay safe

It’s everyone’s responsibility to drive responsibly. Do your part to make travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Slow down for snowy and icy roadways

Use signals for lane changes and turns

Take a break if you are drowsy

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown in the cold

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

Real-time traffic info

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

