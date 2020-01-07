VDOT: Snow on the way Tuesday morning

VDOT is advising motorists to be alert for deteriorating weather conditions on Tuesday as the first winter storm of 2020 brings snow to the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Snowfall is expected to begin overspreading the region during the morning commute and continue through much of the day.

The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and key primary routes on Monday in part of the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT crews throughout the district will plow and treat roadways as needed around the clock on alternating 12-hour shifts.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

