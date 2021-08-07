VDOT seeks input for Seven Bends State Park Access Study

VDOT, in collaboration with the Department of Conservation and Recreation and Michael Baker International, will be hosting a Seven Bends State Park Access Study virtual public information meeting through WedEx on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will provide an overview of the study process and present the preferred mid-term and long-term transportation recommendations to improve access to Seven Bends State Park.

To register for the virtual Public Information Meeting please use the following link: Meeting Registration

To learn more about the study, visit the VDOT Study Website: VDOT Study Website

Following the Public Information Meeting, the presentation will be available on the VDOT Study Website and public comments will be received until Tuesday, Aug. 31. Following the public comment period, the received feedback will be incorporated into a final study report to be delivered to DCR to complete the transportation study process.

Seven Bends State Park offers two points of access, one at Lupton Road at the northern entrance, and the second located along Hollingsworth Road. The 2008 original DCR master plan efforts envisioned a connector road contained within the park that would join both the Lupton and Hollingsworth access points.

In 2017 the master plan was revised to remove the desired connector road. Steep slopes, natural heritage assets, important natural habitat and ecosystem diversity make the connector road infeasible. One consequence to the lack of an internal connector road within the park will be that visitors must travel nearly eight miles roundtrip from one side of the park to the other.

In addition to developing intermediate and long term vehicular access alternatives at the north and south entrances, VDOT will also explore non-motorized ingress and egress options to support life safety and rescue operations at the park. A 10-ton weight restriction is currently in place at the Hollingsworth entrance, and no restriction at the Lupton entrance.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.