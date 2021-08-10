VDOT putting safety measures in place at U.S. 29/Route 151 intersection in Amherst County

A long-term transportation improvement project at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Route 151 in Amherst County is in design. VDOT, in coordination with Amherst County officials, continues to look into interim steps to improve safety at this location.

In 2015, additional warning signs and enhanced pavement markings were installed at the intersection. In 2018, dynamic (flashing) warning signs were installed in advance of the intersection to alert motorists to the possibility of traffic entering the roadway. VDOT recently conducted an evaluation of crash data since that installation and determined that there has been a significant reduction in crashes and in the severity of crashes, injuries and property damage. While these improvements have made a difference, an additional interim measure has been undertaken.

Transverse rumble strips will be installed across the U.S. 29 travel lanes in advance of this intersection. The rumble strips are used to alert drivers of a need to slow down, stop or of other upcoming changes, like an intersection, that may not be anticipated by a driver. The rumble strips transmit an audible sound and vibration to alert drivers to a potential hazard ahead.

The rumble strips are scheduled for installation this month. VDOT will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these countermeasures in anticipation of the intersection improvement project slated to be advertised in 2024.