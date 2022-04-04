VDOT picking up debris along Interstate 64 in Louisa County this week

This week, contractor crews are continuing to pick up debris from the side of Interstate 64 in Louisa County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Expect left lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138. Slow down, and be alert for crews in those areas.

To date, crews in Louisa have picked up nearly 230,000 cubic yards of debris.

District wide, the amount stacks up to more than 614,000 cubic yards, which is roughly 13,500 truckloads.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

