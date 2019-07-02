VDOT lifts lane closures to ease July 4 holiday travel

VDOT will help make Fourth of July trips easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and major roads in Virginia from noon Wednesday, July 3 until noon Friday, July 5.

While the lane closure lift is in effect for most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Predicting peak congestion

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Fourth of July holidays. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have been busiest.

Based on the traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion is likely to occur between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.

Northern Virginia

On Thursday, July 4, HOV restrictions on I-66 and I-395 and rush hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted.

Go online to find directional schedules for the reversible 95 Express Lanes. The free 495 and 95 Express Lanes app lets drivers check real-time toll prices and live traffic updates. Once drivers are on the road, pricing and traffic updates will be available on overhead signs; updates will be available online via Twitter(@VAExpress Lanes).

Hampton Roads

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes: HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls are lifted on Thursday, July 4, and HOV restrictions are not enforced on Sundays. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to motorists outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls are lifted on Thursday, July 4, and HOV restrictions are not enforced on Sundays. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to motorists outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here. I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT): Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach. Travel to Outer Banks: Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

Stay safe

Be cautious behind the wheel. Your actions impact yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road. Do your part in making travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up

Keep your eyes on the road

Take a break if you are drowsy

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

Real-time traffic info

VDOT’s 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. The free mobile VDOT 511 app is available online. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org, or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

