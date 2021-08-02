VDOT leading study of traffic safety in Staunton

Published Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, 10:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment for a transportation study of 10 intersections in the City of Staunton.

VDOT is collaborating with the city, the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization, BRITE Transit and ATSC Consulting on the study. The partners are conducting a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions Study of intersections with potential safety or pedestrian-accessibility needs.

The 10 intersections are in Staunton’s downtown district and west end:

Johnson Street and New Street (currently controlled by traffic signal)

Johnson Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)

Johnson Street and Central Avenue (currently controlled by stop sign)

Frederick Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and New Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Lewis Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Jefferson Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Hays Avenue (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Grubert Avenue (traffic signal)

VDOT has launched an online survey that presents needs and initial recommendations, and seeks public feedback from residents and roadway users. The survey and additional information about the Staunton STARS intersection safety study are found at the following link: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/staunton_8211_stars_intersection_study.asp

The public survey will help the study team develop preferred alternatives for the 10 intersections. The goal of the study is to identify potential short- and long-term improvements for safety and non-motorized access, while considering potential aesthetic enhancements.

Final recommendations will be presented through additional public outreach in late 2021. The City of Staunton will consider the recommendations for possible advancement through state transportation funding programs.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org .