VDOT: Avoid non-essential travel in Fredericksburg area overnight

The Virginia Department of Transportation has equipment, staff and materials in position this evening to respond to hazardous road conditions from a winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow to the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Motorists are urged to avoid nonessential travel overnight during the storm, while snow is falling, until crews can make progress plowing and treating roads. Breezy conditions may lead to blowing snow, limiting motorist visibility, which may be especially severe in coastal areas.

Crews have finished pre-treatment of Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area. Key primary roads have also been pre-treated in the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Roads are expected to remain dry prior to the onset of snow tonight, allowing VDOT to apply a salt brine solution that prevents ice from bonding to the pavement during inclement weather.

On I-95 this evening, VDOT has dedicated 89 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks loaded with plows and spreaders. This equipment will constantly circulate along the interstate and ramps in the region, which includes Caroline, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Crews will repeatedly plow and treat interstate travel lanes and ramps during the storm, and will continue this work after the storm ends until the interstate is clear. Six towing crews will be positioned at intervals to quickly respond to any disabled vehicles and crashes.

VDOT crews remain mobilized in emergency operations across the 14-county district, and crews are prepared to repeatedly plow critical major routes in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and apply treatment materials.

Crews continued to make progress today making low-volume and subdivision streets passable in the Fredericksburg area following Monday’s storm, which resulted in more than 12 inches of snow accumulation in some areas. Primary roads are clear, but low-volume secondary roads remain moderate, with partial snow coverage.

Below-freezing temperatures are expected overnight Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Any moisture remaining on the road’s surface may refreeze, especially on routes carrying light traffic volumes, and ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will continue to work 24 hours a day through this storm and beyond, in 12-hour shifts, until all roads have been plowed, and are safe for travel. As the interstate and primary roads are clear from this storm, work will resume to plow subdivision roads.

511Virginia

Call 511, visit www.511Virginia.org, or use VDOT’s 511Virginia free mobile app to find real-time road conditions in any area of the state.

VDOT Customer Service Center

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT Online Snow Plow Tracker

VDOT’s online snow plow tracking map has been activated in Fredericksburg District. VDOT and contractor trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology, and can be monitored on the tracker during snow removal operations.

Additional information

