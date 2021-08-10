VDH updates vaccine numbers with Tennessee data

The Virginia Department of Health’s online COVID-19 dashboards have incorporated vaccination data from jurisdictions in Tennessee.

Virginians who received vaccinations in Tennessee that were not reported through the Virginia Immunization Information System are now included in the locality and statewide dashboards at www.vdh.virginia.gov.

The updated data reflect an increase in COVID-19 vaccine first-dose rates of 0.1 percent in the Cumberland Plateau Health District, 1.7 percent in the Lenowisco Health District and 0.8 percent in the Mount Rogers Health District.

The fully vaccinated rate increased 0.1 percent in Cumberland Plateau, 1.4 percent in Lenowisco and 1.6 percent in Mount Rogers. Providing this additional information into the VDH COVID-19 dashboard will present a more accurate picture of the vaccination campaign in the state.

In the coming weeks, VDH is working to incorporate vaccination data from other neighboring jurisdictions such as Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Due to these efforts to improve data quality, changes to doses and rates may be affected.

The updates may also impact the locality listings on VDH COVID-19 dashboards.