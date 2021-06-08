VDH partnering with Dollar General to expand access to COVID-19 testing

The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with Health and Human Services’ Increasing Community Access to Testing program to provide COVID-19 testing at no cost at select Dollar General store locations in Altavista, Williamsburg and Norfolk.

The pilot testing program, supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began Thursday, June 3 and will go through Wednesday, June 23 on staggered days at participating locations.

The CDC Foundation, a partner in the testing events, will offer a pair of cloth face masks or a Visa gift card valued at $10 to individuals who receive a COVID-19 rapid antigen point-of care test at participating Dollar General stores from Thursday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 23.

“The partnership is designed to make testing opportunities readily available for vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting district health director, Virginia Beach and Norfolk Health Departments and chief deputy commissioner, Public Health and Preparedness. “Testing is an important tool to identify individuals who are asymptomatic and to monitor trends in the infection, which is essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Rapid antigen tests are designed for a quick diagnosis of COVID-19 that provide results in approximately 15 minutes. The test is performed by a licensed healthcare provider using a nasal swab. Through this partnership, we hope to make individuals aware of their COVID infection, specifically if they are not showing any signs of illness. This is critical to helping stop the spread of COVID in our communities. For the protection of shoppers and employees, individuals experiencing COVID symptoms should avoid entering Dollar General stores and seek care or testing at a healthcare facility.

“Dollar General is grateful for the partnership and constructive conversations between the VDH and the CDC Foundation on ways we can jointly provide support for complimentary COVID-19 testing for residents,” said Steve Sunderland, Dollar General’s executive vice president of store operations. “Through our mission of Serving Others and our dedication to serve as a good corporate neighbor in the Commonwealth, we remain ready to help where appropriate and support COVID-19 efforts.”

Dollar General stores will offer testing from noon-8 p.m. at participating locations.

44 Marysville Road, Altavista

Sunday, June 6 – Wednesday, June 9

Sunday, June 13 – Wednesday, June 16

Sunday, June 20 – Wednesday, June 23

4008 E. Little Creek Road, Norfolk

Monday, June 7 – Wednesday, June 9

Monday, June 14 – Wednesday June 16

Monday, June 21 – Wednesday, June 23

8766 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg

Thursday, June 3 – Sunday, June 6

Thursday, June 10 – Sunday, June 13

Thursday, June 17 – Sunday, June 20

For a list of additional testing options, visit the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Vaccine Finder.

