VCU signs Michigan grad transfer Brandon Johns Jr.

Graduate transfer Brandon Johns Jr. (East Lansing, Mich.), who helped Michigan to three Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight, has signed with VCU.

“We are super excited to have Brandon join our VCU family for his graduate year,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “He is a versatile player with great size and ability that is coming from a winning program. He can play multiple positions, and his skill set can provide an advantage for our team. We welcome Brandon and his family to Ram Nation. I can’t wait to get to work with him this summer.”

A 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward, Johns logged 117 career games at Michigan in four seasons, including 25 starts. Johns appeared in 31 games in 2021-22, including nine starts, and averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game. He tied a career-high with 20 points at Nebraska on Dec. 7 in just 21 minutes.

Johns was critical to Michigan’s 2021 run to the Elite Eight. He started the final five games of that campaign and averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, while shooting .448 from the floor and .769 (20-of-26) from the free throw line. He provided 14 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks in a Sweet 16 victory over Florida State.

Johns has shown versatility throughout his four-year career, including an ability to stretch the defense beyond the 3-point line, connecting on 37 three-pointers (37-of-111). As a sophomore in 2019-20, Johns averaged career bests of 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game, while shooting .492 from the field, including .345 (19-of-55) from 3-point range.

In four seasons, Johns averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 12.6 minutes, while shooting .471 from the field and .750 from 3-point range.

Johns is the second transfer from Michigan to sign with VCU this month, joining guard Zeb Jackson (Toledo, Ohio).

