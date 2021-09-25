VCU Basketball: Black and Gold Game set for Oct. 16

VCU Basketball will welcome Ram Nation back to the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday, Oct. 16 for the Black and Gold Game.

Fans will get their first look at the 2021-2022 Rams and enjoy an evening of exciting VCU Basketball fanfare.

The annual men’s basketball intrasquad scrimmage, which returns following a one-year hiatus, will tip-off at 7 p.m., and is free to the public. All seating will be general admission, and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Additionally, fans will be introduced to the 2021-2022 VCU Women’s Basketball team, the reigning Atlantic 10 Conference Champions. The evening will also feature shot sequence and 3-point contests between the men’s and women’s squads.

The Rams will inch one step closer to their 54th season when they host Division II Virginia State on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center. It will be VCU’s final tune-up prior to the 2021-2022 campaign. The Rams and Trojans last met on Oct. 26, 2018 in an exhibition contest at the Siegel Center. VCU won 90-53.

The men will officially tip off their 2021-2022 season on Nov. 9 at the Siegel Center versus St. Peter’s, while the women will open with Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 12 on Broad Street.

Men’s basketball season tickets are on sale now, and mini-plans will be available beginning on Monday, Sept. 27.