Vandy #1 in NCBWA preseason poll: UVA left out

Vanderbilt is the preseason favorite to win the 2020 college baseball national title, ranked #1 in the preseason poll of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Louisville, at #2, leads eight ACC teams in the Top 35. Virginia is not among that group.

The SEC placed six programs in the Top 10 and eight overall in the Top 35

Miami is the biggest mover in the poll, going from #24 in the final poll of 2019 to preseason #5.

Wake Forest and Oklahoma jump into the poll at #23 and #24, respectively, after not being represented in the final poll of 2019.

Current Ranking, School, Conference, Record, Final 2019 Rank

