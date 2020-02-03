 

Vandy #1 in NCBWA preseason poll: UVA left out

Published Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 6:00 pm

baseball

(© Sean Gladwell – stock.adobe.com)

Vanderbilt is the preseason favorite to win the 2020 college baseball national title, ranked #1 in the preseason poll of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Louisville, at #2, leads eight ACC teams in the Top 35. Virginia is not among that group.

The SEC placed six programs in the Top 10 and eight overall in the Top 35

Miami is the biggest mover in the poll, going from #24 in the final poll of 2019 to preseason #5.

Wake Forest and Oklahoma jump into the poll at #23 and #24, respectively, after not being represented in the final poll of 2019.

NCBWA Poll

Current Ranking, School, Conference, Record, Final 2019 Rank

  1. Vanderbilt
  2. Louisville
  3. Texas Tech
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami (FL)
  6. Arkansas
  7. Arizona State
  8. Florida
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Auburn
  11. UCLA
  12. Michigan
  13. LSU
  14. Florida State
  15. Duke
  16. Stanford
  17. NC State
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. North Carolina
  20. East Carolina
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Georgia Tech
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Ole Miss
  26. Arizona
  27. Dallas Baptist
  28. TCU
  29. Oregon State
  30. Texas
  31. Southern Miss
  32. Ohio State
  33. Miami (Ohio)
  34. UC Santa Barbara
  35. West Virginia

