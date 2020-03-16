Valley Program for Aging Services announce senior center closings

Valley Program for Aging Services is closing its senior centers and its Lexington Café location effective Wednesday in response to COVID-19.

VPAS operates eight seniors centers – in Waynesboro, Staunton, Bath County, Highland County, Buena Vista, Elkton, Harrisonburg and Timberville.

A news release from VPAS reports that the agency will continue ongoing evaluation to weigh the benefits of continued service against potential risks of disease exposure.

Related actions

Senior Center members will be evaluated for need of in home meal delivery.

Meals on Wheels delivery will continue with modifications to include health screening of volunteers. A contingency meal delivery plan is in place in the event volunteers are not available or meals can’t be delivered on a daily basis.

A telephone checking program will be implemented in the event that meals are not delivered on a daily basis.

Senior center staff will have their duties reassigned to meet the current needs of meal delivery and wellness calls.

Senior transportation will continue with modifications to include increased sanitization of transport vehicles and health screenings of both volunteers and transportation clients prior to service delivery.

No in-home assessments will be made until April 1. Visits at that time will be modified to include health screening of the client and household members and will support new clients only. VPAS case managers will be available to respond to questions and conduct client reassessments by phone.

Homemaker services will continue as long as service providers are available. VPAS case managers will consult with clients to develop contingency plans should we need to postpone this service.

Medicare counseling will continue by telephone appointments only.

Health and wellness workshops will be postponed until April 1 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Caregivers Community Network has stopped all student visits due to JMU’s transition to distant learning.

Staff, volunteers, and service recipients are being provided with educational material on COVID-19, proper hand washing, and tips for keeping themselves and others healthy.

Service updates and guidance for older adults and their caregivers are available on our website at vpas.info as well as by phone: 540-949-7141.

