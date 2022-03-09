Valley Academy counselor named assistant principal at Kate Collins Middle School

Amy Christian has been appointed assistant principal for Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro.

Christian will transition to Kate Collins Middle School once a suitable replacement is available to fill her current role at Valley Academy, where she has been the school counselor at Valley Academy for the past three years.

Prior to joining the team at Valley Academy, Christian worked for the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, Augusta County Schools, Staunton City Schools, DePaul Community Resources, and the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

Christian has directly supported students academically, provided behavioral interventions, supported students with sensory disabilities, and provided leadership in a variety of community-based programs.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and her master’s degree from Radford University. She is currently finishing her second master’s degree at James Madison University.

Christian will lead at Kate Collins Middle School alongside Marcy Nester, principal, Bryan Strickler, assistant principal, and Mitch Peeling, dean of students.

“Amy brings added perspective and understanding to our KC administrative team through her experiences as a counselor and alternative educator,” Nester said. “We look forward to partnering together with her as we continue to move KC forward.”

“Ms. Christian is highly respected because of her outstanding work as the school counselor at our regional alternative school, Valley Academy,” Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said. “She understands the importance of developing relationships with students and their parents, even when their behavior is challenging. Ms. Christian focuses on the positive, recognizes how amazing our students are, and fosters the great potential within them. I am excited to have her join our administrative team in Waynesboro.”