UVA’s Jocelyn Willoughby named finalist for All-America team

Virginia guard Jocelyn Willoughby has been named a finalist for the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team.

Willoughby, a senior, was the ACC’s leading scorer in 2019-2020, averaging 19.2 points per game, and was 10th in the conference in rebounding, pulling down 7.5 caroms per game.

Also the 2019-2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, Willoughby is among 52 regional finalists who will be considered for the 10-member All-America team that will be announced on April 2.

This is the 22nd time that a Cavalier has earned all-region honors, but the first time since Monica Wright did so in her sophomore through seniors seasons (2008-10).

