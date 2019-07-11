UVA’s Haeley Wotnosky qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur

Rising UVA sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) qualified for the United States Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship Tuesday at Oceanside Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Wotnosky shot 1-under 71 to be one of six competitors to gain a berth from the sectional qualifying tournament.

This year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 5-11 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. The tournament will be televised by FoxSports. This year’s field will include 156 participants. A total of 1,375 entries were accepted for this year’s event.

Two other members of last year’s UVA team are alternates for the championship. Senior Morgan Gonzales (Chandler, Ariz.) tied for fourth in the qualifier in Williamsburg, Va., and rising sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) tied for sixth at the tournament in Bermuda Run, N.C. Both players missed automatic qualifying spots by one stroke.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google